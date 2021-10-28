Create business apps in minutes

Budibase is an open source low-code platform, and a faster way to build business apps that empower teams and improve productivity.

Internal tools

Create internal tools that streamline operations and fit seamlessly into your workflows.

Forms

Collect data publicly, privately, or both using the Budibase best-in-class form builder.

Admin panels

Connect to your database and build an admin panel with the relevant permissions in minutes.

Portals

Create secure and engaging portals for your clients, partners, suppliers, employees.

Dashboards

Display data from multiples sources in beautiful interactive charts that are fully customizable.

 

The low code platform you'll enjoy using

Budibase brings together everything that’s required to build business apps, and combines the best developer experience with an obsessive focus on speed, performance, and user experience.

Open source and free

Budibase is open source and you can self-host Budibase apps on your own infrastructure.

Mobile, tablet, desktop

Budibase applications perform perfectly across all devices; mobile, tablet, desktop.

Internal database

Budibase has an internal database that allows you to build business apps in minutes.

Public & private apps

With Budibase, you can easily and quickly build public and private applications, or both!

Build, automate and scale business apps in minutes

We agonise over the right abstractions so your teams don’t need to wrestle with boilerplate code or spend weeks building UIs and writing integrations.

Connect to a data source, or start from scratch

Connect to an external database, pull data from a Rest API, import a CSV, or start from scratch with Budibase's built-in database.

Internal database

First class SQL support

Powerful Rest API connector

Granular access control

Design

Design beautiful business apps that work on all devices

Building beautiful, user-friendly apps has never been easier with pixel-perfect blocks and a best-in-class experience.

Apps work on mobile, tablet, desktop

Pixel-perfect tables, charts, forms, etc

Public and private pages

Enrich your apps with JavaScript

Best-in-class multi-step form builder

Automate

Automate manual processes with just a few clicks

With just a few clicks, automate manual processes and replace inefficient functions within your business.

20+ triggers and actions

Add Bash scripts and JavaScript

Test automations

Run automations based on time

Scale

Scale with confidence

Managing and scaling Budibase throughout your organization is a breeze with the following features.

SSO

Email onboarding

Granular permissions (RBAC)

Global user management

Deploy

Hosting on your terms

With our open source platform, application data never has to leave your infrastructure. Deploy via Kubernetes, Docker, Digital Ocean. Or choose the Budibase Cloud and let Budibase manage everything for you.

Budibase icon

Budibase Cloud

Host with Budibase and let us manage everything for you - easiest and quickest way.

Budibase icon

Docker

Deploy Budibase to your own infrastructure using Docker and Docker Compose.

Budibase icon

Kubernetes

Use the Budibase helm chart to deploy Budibase directly into your Kubernetes cluster.

Budibase icon

Digital Ocean

The simplest and quickest way to self-host Budibase on your own infrastructure - 1 click install.

